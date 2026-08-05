May 29, 1946 - August 2, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Richard Michael Loso passed away peacefully at his home in St Joseph on August 2, 2026. Richard was born to Arthur and Helen (Bellmont) Loso on May 29, 1946. He attended St. Cloud Cathedral High School graduating in 1964. Following high school, he attended St. Cloud State College and received a bachelor’s degree in history and social studies. After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent a three year term, mostly in Panama, before being honorably discharged.

Richard went on to spend his career in retail as the owner and manager of Loso’s General Store and Grocery in St Joseph until his retirement.

Richard was married to Mary Herkenoff on July 10, 2013, and they shared a happy and productive life together until she passed away earlier this year.

He enjoyed spending his time with his many friends and customers, playing Farkle at the coffee shop, and golfing. He was a deeply committed member of the St. Joseph community. Richard was an avid reader and lover of music and accumulated a fully cataloged home library of books and recordings.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim; and his beloved wife, Mary. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Harvey) Kierzek of Montgomery, MN; his sister-in-law, Jean (Flahaven) Loso of St Joseph; niece, Kymn (Erik) Peacock and nephews, Jeff (Shalla) Kierzek, Brian (Heather) Kierzek, and Jay (Genevieve) Loso.

Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.