February 27, 1946 – July 23, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Eugene Conrad DeVowe, 80, passed away on July 23, 2026, after a brief illness.

Born on February 27, 1946, in Ontonagon, Michigan, to David and Doris DeVowe, he was raised in Trout Creek and was the youngest of three children. Eugene was proudly named after a family member who served and lost his life during World War II.

Eugene married Alice Virmala on July 6, 1968, and together they built a life filled with family, love, and many cherished memories. They raised four children and enjoyed 58 years together creating a lifetime of treasured moments.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Northern Michigan University, Eugene began his career in education before joining the White Pine Copper Mine, where he worked until its closure. He then earned his master electrician’s license and worked on the Iron Range for Inland Steel before joining Xcel Energy, where he worked in maintenance until his retirement after many years of dedicated service.

Eugene loved the outdoors and enjoyed trout fishing, partridge hunting, camping, and spending time with family and friends. He and Alice spent 40 wonderful years RV camping throughout Michigan, creating countless cherished memories. A lifelong cribbage enthusiast, he was especially proud to achieve the rare perfect 29-hand in April 2026.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bob.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Alice; daughters Pam (Ian), Cheryl (Jeff), and Renee; grandchildren Brittany (Alex), Michael (Anna), Amber, Angela, Ava, Emily, and Logan; great-grandchildren Emmett, Autumn, Levi, Grayson, and Kinsley; brothers Jon (Dave) and Gerald; and many extended family members and friends.

Eugene will be remembered for his love of family, strong work ethic, kindness, quiet sense of humor, passion for the outdoors, and love of cribbage. His legacy lives on through the family he loved and the many memories he created.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Agate Cemetery in Trout Creek, Michigan. A luncheon will follow at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Bruce Crossing, Michigan.