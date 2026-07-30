December 17, 1930 - July 26, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Herman H Will, a beloved husband, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. Herman peacefully passed away with family at his side on July 26, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Born on December 17th, 1930, to Mary and Anton Will of Pierz, MN. Herman grew up on the family farm and then moved to Pierz as a young child. Herman was drafted into the Army and afterwards worked on the iron ore freighters traveling the Great Lakes for seven years. That job taught him the skills that he needed to become a stationary engineer for several places, including St. John’s University and the St. Cloud Department of Corrections, from where he retired in 1991. To support his family, Herman also did cement work on the side, such as laying block, pouring concrete basement floors, driveways, and sidewalks.

Herman married Eunice Zak on January 9, 1954, and later settled down in St. Cloud, MN. Together they raised 3 children, Bob, Kathy, and Karla. He enjoyed bowling, family summer vacations, traveling to Europe a couple of times, and spending time at the American Legion with friends.

As a proud Army veteran, Herman was an active member of and commander for the Waite Park American Legion, Post 428 and was an Honor Guard for 50 plus years. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #622. He served honorably from 1953-1955 during the Korean Conflict. Herman volunteered at the St. Cloud VA fixing wheelchairs. Devoted to his Traditional Roman Catholic faith, Herman was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sartell, MN.

Herman cherished his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife of 72 ½ years, Eunice; his daughters, Kathleen (Paul) Sad, St. Cloud, MN, Karla (Kevin) Reil, Sauk Rapids, MN; daughter-in-law Nancy Will, Sauk Rapids, MN; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; godchildren; and extended family and friends.

Herman is preceded in death by his son, Robert (Bob) Mark Will; his parents, Mary & Anton Will; his brothers, Mike Will, Joseph O’Brien, Anthony Will, Edwin Will, John Will; his sister, Margaret Ligman; and their spouses; mother-in-law and father-in-law Katherina (Kahlhamer) Zak and Peter Zak; and several in-laws.

Herman will forever be remembered for the love of his family, his hard work, and his life stories.

Visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 2:00-4:00 pm, at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Praying of the Rosary will be held at 1:30 pm, just prior to the visitation. Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waite Park, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, Herman’s family requests that donations are made to the Waite Park American Legion Post 428 or the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

The family would like to thank Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Moments Hospice Care, for their compassion and care provided to Herman and his family.