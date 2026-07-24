July 28, 1958 – July 21, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Our beloved sister, Annette Marie Schmitz, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2026 surrounded by family and her loving caretakers.

Annette was born on July 28, 1958 to Chris and Lillian (Heinen) Schmitz. Although born with developmental challenges Annette kept up with her siblings and was a productive member of her family and community. After leaving Paynesville High School (Annette spoke with pride of her formative years at her school) she first lived in Willmar MN and was employed within the turkey industry. Annette then moved to Waite Park MN and lived independently for years with the much-appreciated help of the health and human services of Stearns County, MN.

In Waite Park, Annette worked for Bernick’s, biking from her apartment in the early morning hours to take her place on the team preparing fresh sandwiches for the vending machines that served the area.

Eventually she moved in with our sister Mary where they enjoyed many years, until moving to her final home with caretakers Sig Niordskog and Sophia Steinrueck.

Annette enjoyed crocheting, latch hook, listening to music, and watching westerns with a special interest in Gunsmoke and Bonanza. Each sibling and niece and nephew has at least one homemade keepsake from Annette.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Chris (1994) Lillian (2001), infant sister Martha (1963), sister Karen (1967) and brother Alan (2014).

Annette is survived by 8 of her siblings, Vern (Diane), Larry (Jeanne), Mary, David (Deb), Ione, Renae (Ron), Myron and Marc (Jill).

Her siblings are forever grateful for all who assisted her in her life, especially Sig and Sophia, her compassionate caretakers who filled her final years with love and music. Her brothers and sisters are also thankful to Sig and Sophia for allowing the many (perhaps boisterous) visits to their home.

A private family celebration of life with a Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe will be held at a later date.

Annette lived her life with dignity and purpose. She worked hard and overcame many obstacles; she defied the odds of what the world expected of her. Her kindness and smile will be forever missed. Her siblings rejoice in knowing she is now reunited with her mom with whom she shared an unbreakable bond.