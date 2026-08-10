November 24, 1964 – August 3, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

It is with deep sadness that the family of Lisa Linda Shea announces her unexpected passing on August 3, 2026, at the age of 61. A Celebration of Lisa’s Life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 4:00 pm at Jubilee Worship Center, St. Cloud.

Lisa was born on November 24,1964 in Saint Cloud, MN to Harry and Sandra Levendowski. She had 2 daughters, Savannah and Amanda. Lisa attended college at Saint Cloud State University. She majored in Dance and Child Psychology. Throughout her life, she worked at places including The Saint Cloud Children’s Home, Tom Thumb, and Walmart.

Lisa had a very special place in her heart for her daughters, grandchildren, and dogs. She loved her family more than anything. Lisa lived life fully with gratitude, curiosity, and appreciation for every experience. Her big heart touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and it was evident in the way she loved, laughed, and connected with others. Her smile, laugh, and loving heart will be remembered most by her loved ones.

Lisa is survived by her father, Harry Levendowski; daughters, Savannah Rodriguez (Elias Rodriguez Santes), Amanda Sobieck (Brady Sobieck); grandchildren, Robert (11), Isaiah (8), Uriah (6), Aliyah (4), Ava (3), Ellah (2), Delilah (1 month); and brothers, Mark Levendowski (Lisa Klein), Lance Levendowski (Jenny Levendowski).

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Levendowski and her dog, Mistro.