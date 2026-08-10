August 30, 1929 – August 7, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Robert “Bob” W. Winter, age 96 of Luxemburg, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2026 at the St. Cloud VA with family by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg.

Bob was born on August 30, 1929 in Lake Henry to Gilbert and Dorothy (Lieser) Winter. He served honorably as an Army Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 – 1954. He married LaVerne “Vernie” Schabel on September 11, 1952 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They owned and operated Land O’Lakes Oil Company, Kimball and L.O.L. Bus Service, Kimball for many years.

Bob was a member of St. Wendelin’s Parish and Men’s Society, St. Augusta American Legion Post 621, St. Cloud Eagles Club, Knights of Columbus, Catholic United Financial, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and 20+ years as Snowmobile Safety Instructor.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, spending time with family and friends, being outside working in his garage and yard and an occasional trip to the casino.

He is survived by his children, Glenn (Lori) of Luxemburg, Joyce (Bill) Schueller of Fergus Falls, JoAnn (Jeff) Cossairt of St. Cloud, son-in-law, Steve (Sue) Gohman of Kimball; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Voigt of Clearwater; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, LaVerne in 2018; daughter, Kathleen “Katie” Gohman; brothers, Allen Winter, Virgil Winter; sisters, Mildred Albers, Janet Fruth, and Marion Koshiol.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Augusta American Legion Post 621.

A Special Thank You to the staff of St. Cloud VA Campus for the all care given to Bob.