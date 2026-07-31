May 15, 1933 – July 30, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater for Elaine P. Erickson, age 93, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Becker, who passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Susie Putzke will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Elaine was born on May 15, 1933, to Birger and Myrtle (Olstad) Falstad in Valley City, North Dakota. She was united in marriage to Bernard Pfaff on April 2, 1951, in Moorhead, Minnesota until his passing in 1960. She was then united in marriage to Stanley Erickson on October 19, 1963, in Staples, Minnesota. Elaine worked as a cashier for Circle C convenience store in Clearwater for many years.

Elaine was a proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was affectionately known as “tickle grandma” by her grandchildren. In her free time she enjoyed doing crafts, especially needle point, and coloring. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards and being with her animals.

She is survived by her children, Burnell Pfaff, Linda (Mike) Allen, Carol (Jim) Eich, and Kerry (Dorothy) Erickson; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; siblings, Mavis Schlottman and Marci (Dale) Myer; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ben Pfaff and Stanley Erickson; son, Lance Pfaff; siblings, Bernice (Albert) Ketterling, Mylo (Joan) Falstad, and Wayne Falstad; and brother-in-law, Frank Schlottman.

A special thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Elaine.