December 24, 1965 – July 27, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Sandra M. Paul, age 60, of Luxemburg, who passed away at her home on Monday, July 27, 2026. Reverend Tom Knoblach will officiate. Private burial of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Sandra Mary Paul (Albers) was born on December 24, 1965 at St. Cloud hospital to Roland and Renee Albers. She was the 7th of eight kids total.

She met her husband Jerry Paul at a Northstar’s game and the rest was history. They were married on July 13th in 1991. They have four children, Kayle, Jackson, Kaitlyn and Michael.

They built and lived a beautiful life with their children near Pleasant Lake surrounded by family and loved ones. Sandy had a deep love for her children and played an active role in their lives. From being on the school board to cheering from the side lines. She took pride in her children.

Sandy loved Dr. Pepper, a love that was instilled in her during her early years thanks to her parents, and carried with her to her final days. 10am, 2pm and 4pm- if you know you know.

Sandy found great joy in traveling the world and meeting new people. She lived in Colorado working at a ski resort in her 20s and often looked back at those memories with a great fondness. She had an infectious smile that filled every room she entered. She led her life with a caring kindness that touched everyone she came in contact with. She left lasting impressions on all those she met. So much so that she was often remembered by her warmth and her nurturing spirit. She would fix your problems with a warm hug and a warm meal. She will be incredibly missed by everyone who knew her.

Sandy is proceeded into heaven by Roland Albers, Jon and Renee Paul. She is survived by her mother Renee Albers, her husband Jerry Paul, her siblings; Brian Albers (Pennie Albers), Debbie Johnson (Randy Johnson), Dale Albers (Janeen Albers), Daryl Albers (Janet Albers), Wayne Albers (Lori Albers), Mike Albers, Mary Jo Vetsch (Dave Vetsch), her children; Kayle Bussewitz (Kyle Bussewitz), Jackson Paul (Jessica Paul), Kaitlyn Schoborg (Noah Schoborg), Michael Paul and her four grandchildren.