November 11, 1940 - July 26, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Eugene Orbeck, 85, of Paynesville, Minnesota, and Hayward, Wisconsin, passed away on July 26, 2026.

Eugene was born on November 11, 1940, in Paynesville to John and Anita Orbeck. Throughout his life, he worked as a farmer, an ironworker, and an old gearjammer, embracing each role with the same strong work ethic and humble spirit that defined him.

Eugene will be remembered because of the way he treated people. He had one of the biggest hearts of anyone we’ve ever known. He was kind, gentle, compassionate, and always willing to help someone in need. If you knew him, you probably have your own story about a smile he shared, a helping hand he offered, or a conversation that left you feeling a little better than before.

He enjoyed time he spent with his children and absolutely adored his grandchildren, who brought him endless pride and joy. Whether it was a family gathering, a visit, or simply sitting together and sharing stories, those were the moments he cherished most. One of Eugene’s greatest joys was talking with people. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone.

He is survived by his children, Eugene Jr. (Julie), Susie LaPointe (Will), and Jill Morey (Joe); his grandchildren, Evan, Johanna, Jordan, Tori, Joe Jr., Blaze, Bianca, and Bella; and his siblings, Gerald (Helen), Virgil (Tina), Darin (Michelle), Diane Coiley, Ronald (Lori) and Marlene (Earl) Lahr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anita Orbeck; his brothers, Jerome, Ralph, DuWayne, and Allen; and his sister, Joyce.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville on Wednesday, August 5, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and will continue after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Eugene Orbeck Jr., Joe Morey, William LaPointe, Evan Orbeck, Joe Morey Jr., and Blaze Morey.