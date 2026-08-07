November 9, 1949 – August 4, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Pamela M. Hines, age 76, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community after a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service celebrating Pam’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Pam was born on November 9, 1949, in St. Cloud to Percy and Jeroma (Zenner) Parsons. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1968. She married Alan Hines on June 14, 1969. Pam worked for many years in Accounts Payable at DeZURIK where she made many lifelong friends.

She thoroughly enjoyed baking, bowling on a league for many years, playing cards with family, was an avid reader, and loved making trips to the casino with her sisters. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She will be remembered for her kind heart and the love she shared with those closest to her.