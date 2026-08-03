August 28, 1945 – July 28, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Sheri was born August 28, 1945, in Appleton, Minnesota to Raymond James & Frances (Carlson) Bierne. She attended High School in Mitchell, South Dakota. After graduation went on to attend Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and was a cheerleader & a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Sheri also received her master’s degree in education from St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis, MN.

Sheri met Bill Gallipo while in college, and they were married on December 28, 1968, at the First Lutheran Church in Mitchell.

Sheri held a teaching position in several different locations throughout her first ten years of teaching. She finished her teaching career at Sartell High School and retired in 2002. She thoroughly enjoyed shopping, reading, baking, crafts, gardening, cooking, traveling, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Sheri & Bill were blessed to be able to adopt three children throughout their marriage.

Sheri was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill;) and her parents, Raymond and Frances.

She is survived by her children, Shanna (Brian) Oberg of Camas, WA, Kyle of Washougal, WA, Brandon (Katie) of Sartell, MN; four grandchildren, Brody Oberg, Mason Oberg, Ruby Gallipo, Dylan Gallipo; and two sisters, Barbara (Richard) Butts and Vicki (Charlie) Bernert.

The entire Gallipo family would like to give their heartfelt thank you’ s to the staff at Edgewood Senior Living; they went above and beyond not only for Sheri but for all of us.

She will be greatly missed! Please come and visit with family and friends and share stories.

Celebration of life will be at the home of Brandon & Katie Gallipo on Sunday, August 23rd, 2026, 11:00am – 3:00pm.

40337 County Road 1 Rice, MN 56367

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