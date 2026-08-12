November 10, 1930 - August 10, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. She passed away on Monday, August 10, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Jeremy Ploof will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Waite Park, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM on Wednesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Dolores “Lori” was born on November 10, 1930, on a farm in Luxemburg Township, Stearns County, MN, the daughter of Peter and Magdalena (Harren) Court. She was united in marriage to Joseph S. “Joe” Preusser on June 22, 1950, at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They celebrated 75 years of marriage in 2025.

Prior to her marriage to Joe, she worked at St. Joseph’s Home and in the kitchen at St. Cloud Hospital. After raising her family, she worked for a time at Jack’s of Minnesota before opening Lori’s Day Care for 11 years until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, where she was a member of Marion Mission Group, Christian Mothers, the Nocturnal Adoration Society, and did volunteer work at her church. She was also a past member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Zardetti Assembly Auxiliary #5548, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie Auxiliary #622, T.O.P.S./K.O.P.S. celebrating 50 years of maintaining her goal in 2023.

Lori was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially holidays where her baked goodies were not to be missed, especially her “Sour Cream Twists” and Christmas treats. She enjoyed road trips, quilting and collecting Christmas ornaments. She will be remembered for her love of family and words of wisdom.

Lori is survived by; her children, Irene (Joe) Falcone, Jim (Barb Rebischke), Ken (Barb), Mary Ann (Andrew) Schreifels, Michael (Yvonne), Kathleen (Aaron) Buck and Gary; eight grandchildren, Michael, Jill (Eric), Joshua (Liz), Ryan, Richard, Ashley (Jack), Samantha and Mackenzie; great grandchildren, Devin (Jordan), Ryder, Blake, Jonathan, Copelyn and Colt; great great grandchildren, Harlow and Crew; sister Teresa Haus, sister-in-law Cathy Court and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

In addition to her parents and loving husband Joseph: she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dominic Court (Barbara), Margaret (Roman) Heimenz, Leo Court, Marie (Harvey) Wesenberg, and brother-in-law Norbert Haus.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred. A special thank you to the staff of Country Manor, Quiet Oaks Hospice House and CentraCare Hospice Care for their compassionate care of our mother.