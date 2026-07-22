May 3, 1973 – July 22, 2026

via Daniel via Daniel

Wendy Lee (Hennen) Maiers, 53, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on July 22, 2026.

She was born to Robert “Shtubby” and Mary Ann (Theis) Hennen of Cold Spring, Minnesota, on May 3, 1973. She is the oldest of three children, with siblings Kari (Hennen) Jennings and Mike Hennen. She received a degree in nursing at College of St. Benedict in 2002, and was part of the St. Cloud Hospital for 29 years, 23 of which she was a nurse, at the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center.

Wendy was married on July 22nd, 2000, to Dan Maiers of St. Cloud to whom she was married exactly 26 years. They have three children, twins Megan and Taylor (23), and Sara (20). Wendy enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, running, watching relatives play sports, and was most devoted to spending quality time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, and her faith was unwavering. In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing softball and anything to do with getting outdoors and enjoying nature. Every summer, Wendy would waterski until she was exhausted, a smile and giggle ever present while she was doing it.

Her caring spirit, always putting others ahead of herself, has touched so many people in unspeakable ways. She welcomed foreign exchange students, Emma Gronau of Germany, and Caity Springborg of Australia, into her family as her own. As a nurse, she took pride in her profession and was always ready to drop anything and help when needed, no questions asked.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Dan; three daughters, Megan, Taylor, and Sara; mother, Mary Ann Hennen; her sister Kari Jennings (husband, Mike; daughters, Brooke, Allie, and Stephanie) of Ellsworth, Wisconsin; and her brother Mike Hennen (wife, Dani; daughters, Summer and Hailey) of Cold Spring. She was preceded in death by father Robert “Shtubby” Hennen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.