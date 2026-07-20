May 13, 1954 - July 12, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Lorelie “Laurie” Mary Russell, age 75, of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 12, 2026. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 11:00am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. A visitation will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 4:00-7:00pm and then an hour prior to mass at the church. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm at the start of the visitation at the Daniel Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery.

Lorelie “Laurie” Mary Russell was born on May 13, 1954, to Edmund and Vera Kutzera in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She attended Cathedral High School and Brainerd Technical College. She earned her degree as a licensed practical nurse and went on to marry Jack Russell, and they adopted their son Adam; they later divorced.

She had a nurturing nature and was a lover of all animals, especially her cats: Emily and Jackson. She was also an avid gardener, always having a large vegetable garden which led to her being affectionally called “Aunt Pickles” by some of her nieces and nephews. Laurie enjoyed travelling with her friends.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Jerry) Donabauer and Luanne Beumer; many nieces and nephews; and Godchild, Calise Anton, who passed away just days after Lorelie.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents; only son, Adam Russell; sister, Lynette Kutzera; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.