January 14, 1950 – July 16, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Joseph “Joe” Wollak passed away on July 16, 2026, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN, with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will start at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the church.

Joe was born on January 14, 1950, to John and Mary Ann (Popp) Wollak. He grew up on the family farm, a place and way of life he would fondly recall throughout his life. Those early years shaped his deep respect for hard work, stewardship of the land, and the value of doing things the right way.

He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1968 and went on to attend St. Cloud Vocational College, where he studied carpentry and graduated in 1970. Joe took great pride in his work and was known for his dedication and persistence, believing that the job wasn’t finished until it was done right.

On June 19, 1976, Joe married Kathy Reed at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, Minnesota. Together they were blessed with their son, Jason, and built a life rooted in faith, family, and community.

Joe and Kathy owned and operated Wollak’s Hardware & Equipment in Rice, Minnesota, for 32 years. Through his business and public service, Joe chose to give back to his community in practical and meaningful ways. He served in numerous roles, including Advisory Board Member for Bremer Bank, Benton Co-Op Telephone Board of Directors, Langola Township Supervisor, and two terms as a Benton County Commissioner.

Joe was also an active member of many organizations, including the Rice Lion’s Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Father Pierz General Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus in St. Cloud, and he was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice.

In his personal life, Joe found joy in woodworking, farming, and the outdoors. On his hobby farm, he raised beef cattle and chickens and grew alfalfa hay, always taking pride in caring for the land and leaving it better than he found it. He enjoyed camping with friends and family, fishing from time to time, and deer hunting with friends. Wherever he went, Joe was easy to talk to and never hesitated to strike up a conversation.

One of the greatest joys of Joe’s life was becoming a grandfather. He cherished time with his grandchildren, Avery and Will, creating special memories through hayrides, four-wheeler trips through the woods, and quiet moments in the chicken coop holding baby chicks. His love was also evident in the woodworking projects he made just for them, including a toy car garage and doll clothing closets—each piece crafted with care, patience, and love.

Joe will be remembered as a hardworking man, a natural leader, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His integrity, generosity, and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Joe, is survived by; his loving wife, Kathy, of 50 years; his son, Jason Wollak, and daughter-in-law, Crystal, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; and his grandchildren, Avery and Will. He is also survived by his siblings: Judy (Gary) Stack of Burke, Virginia; Marge (Dave) Cielinski of Elk River; Elaine Hanson of Sartell; Rosemary (Steven) Goulet of Sauk Rapids; Allan (Kathleen) Wollak of Sauk Rapids; Ernie (Terri) Wollak of St. Cloud; Steve (Robin) Wollak of Rice; John Wollak Jr. of Rice; and Debbie (Charlie) Haus of Sartell; along with many nieces and nephews whom he always enjoyed visiting with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Ann Wollak, and his brother-in-law, Kevin Hanson.