July 4, 1948 – July 8, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

DeWayne L. Horn, age 78, of St. Cloud, MN, fought and lost his final battle with cancer on July 8, 2026. He faced this illness with the same quiet strength and stubborn determination he brought to everything in life.

DeWayne was born on July 4, 1948 in Belgrade to Edward and Alma (Reinhofer) Horn. He married Doreen Larson on August 22, 1970, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War, carrying that Semper Fi spirit into everything he did.

In his younger days, he loved the quiet patience of hunting and fishing. But about 30 years ago, he traded the boat for handlebars—transitioning into adventurous, muddy rides on the 4-wheeler trails, a passion he loved sharing with his wife, Doreen.

When he wasn’t tearing up the trails, DeWayne loved a good game of cards with his family, seeing his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, the thrill of a casino trip, and meeting up with his work friends for breakfast to trade stories and laugh. He also held a deeply religious devotion to his monthly routine: heading out to grab the brand-new batch of scratchy tickets, always convinced the “big one” was just one silver coin-scrape away. Above all else, he loved his family fiercely. He was happiest when the house was full, the stories were flowing, and he was surrounded by the people he loved most.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: LuVern, Dennis, Edward, John and Francis Horn.

He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, muddy trails, and lucky streaks. He is survived by his beloved wife, Doreen Horn; his children, Corey Horn and Stacie (Chad) Niezgocki; his grandchildren, Brittany Niezgocki and Austin Horn; and his great-grandchildren, Weston and Emma. He is also survived his sisters; Diane (Dennis) Garvey and Mary Jane Philabaum as well as many nieces and nephews, who will all miss his warmth, his humor, and his unbeatable spirit.

A celebration of DeWayne’s life will be held on Monday July 27th, 2026, from 9-11am at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Graveside services will follow at 12 noon on Monday at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls where he will receive full military honors.

Casual, comfortable clothes are highly encouraged.

In honor of his memory, go buy a scratchy, play a hand of cards, treat a friend to breakfast, or take a drive down a dirt road.