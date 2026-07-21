June 21, 1927 – July 18, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Victor E. Spears, 99, of Clearwater, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2026, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center with his faithful wife of 71 years by his side. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 10:30 am at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta, Minnesota. The Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Visitation will take place at St. Mary Help of Christians’ parish hall on Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 4:00-7:00 pm and one hour prior to mass on Friday. He will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery in Clearwater.

Victor Ernest Spears was born on June 21, 1927, to Frank and Enice (Young) Spears in Shooks, Minnesota. He served in the United States Marine Corps, 1945-1946, during World War II. After the war, he moved to Kansas, where he worked for TWA as an airplane mechanic. In 1948, he returned home for a couple of years to help on the farm after his father was injured. He then moved to California, where he worked in car repair before returning to Minnesota, where he learned car alignment and frame straightening. On May 7, 1955, he married the love of his life, Frances Elbinger, in Bemidji, Minnesota. They lived in Minneapolis until 1961, when they moved to St. Cloud, and Vic started his own business, “Vic’s Wheel Alignment.” Vic was always intrigued by cars. In the 1970s, he began restoring and collecting antique cars. He restored many Model Ts and could take a pile of rusty parts and turn them into a road-ready, show-worthy automobile. His car collecting hobby led to many great adventures around the country for him and Fran, attending shows and swap meets. He also made many long-lasting friendships with fellow car enthusiasts that he treasured as much as the old cars. Vic became a pilot of light airplanes and kept his plane in a hangar on their Clearwater property. Vic’s most treasured time was spent with his family. During family gatherings, he could usually be found playing with his grandkids.

Vic was a member of the American Legion Post 428, Waite Park. He was a charter member of the Pantowners Antique Auto Club and the Great Northern Model T Club. Vic was a parishioner of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Enice Spears; his son, Daniel Spears; his twin sister, Vivan Shull; brothers, Glenn, Earl, Ralph, and Lester Spears; other sisters, Alta Griese and Eva Heedick.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Frances; children, Linda (Brad) Lindberg of South Haven and Michael (Judi) Spears of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Matthew (Mary) Lindberg, Heidi Lindberg, Jessica (Ben) Jansen, Carrie (Dale) Sennie; and 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Vic’s family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of the St. Cloud VAMC Building 49 for the exceptional care they provided to him during the end of his life.