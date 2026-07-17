August 13, 1953 – July 8, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

A Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at the St. Cloud Eagles Club for Scott C. Roshaven, age 72, of St. Cloud. Scott passed away July 8, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. His Interment Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

Scott was born on August 13, 1953, in Redwood Falls, MN to Einar L. and Catherine (Cooper) Roshaven. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving from January 10, 1973, until his honorable discharge on May 10, 1976. He then moved to St. Cloud to attend St. Cloud State University where he earned his Bachelors Degree. He married Patricia E. Proell on August 6, 1982. Scott worked for Manion’s Wholesale Building Supplies for 37 years. He enjoyed softball, bowling, playing poker, fishing and spending time at the Eagles Club.

Scott is survived by his wife Patty of St. Cloud, his daughters Erin (Jared) Howe of Sauk Centre, and Shannon Roshaven of St. Cloud, his son Rory (Kristi) of St. Joseph, 7 grandchildren and his sisters Linda (Scotty) Wasmund, Debbie (Mark) Euteneuer and Penie Aalderks, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sharon and brother-in-law Ron Alderks.