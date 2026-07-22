August 6, 1935 - July 20, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Celebration of Life for Bennita (Bunny) Krekelberg, will be held on July 28, 2026 at Daniel Funeral Home in St Joseph, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A private military ceremony with honors will be held with family at a later date.

Bunny was born August 6, 1935 in Paris, Kentucky to Benjamin and Gertrude Bratton. She graduated valedictorian in 1953 from Paris High School. In January of 1954 she enlisted in the United States Army and was later stationed in Germany. While stationed in Germany, she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) W. Krekelberg.

They were later married in Laferti, France on March 7, 1956. They returned to the United States in April of 1957 where they resided in Minnesota and began their family. During this time, she kept herself busy raising their four children and began taking in foster children, which continued for 32 years. In addition to raising a growing family, she re-enlisted in the military in 1965 and joined the Minnesota National Guard and continued to serve until 1971.

Bunny and her husband, Dick also owned and operated the Club Mesa in Sauk Rapids from 1969 until 1971. She continued to be a homemaker and enjoyed playing cards with neighbors. After retirement, they enjoyed life on the lake with their many, many grandchildren.

Bunny is survived by Carol Honer, Nick Krekelberg, Laura and Mark Hemmesch, Kurt and Ana Krekelberg, Trina and Glen Faber, daughter in-law, Mary Krekelberg and son in-law, Jim Krekelberg; sisters, Bonny Greenawalt, Diana Bratton Wolford and Donna Bratton. She cherished her 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Bratton and Gertrude Kennedy, her husband, Richard (Dick) Krekelberg, daughter, Trudi, son, Tom and son in-law, Donald Honer.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Serenity Place on 7th in St. Joseph, and the incredible nurses and staff at Hilltop Healthcare in Watkins for their care and support, as well as St. Croix Hospice for helping us during the most difficult of times.

Bunny was a strong, magnetic, and formidable woman who was treasured by many. Her love and laughter will be with us forever.