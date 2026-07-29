August 19, 1961 – July 25, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Rodney David Karls “Hot Rod,” 64, of Avon, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25th, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Hot Rod was born on August 19th, 1961, to Dennis & Adele (Akervik) Karls in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up in Sartell and graduated from Sartell High School in 1979. He was a man of many trades while working for Bemboom’s Fence, Sartell Paper Mill, Sherco Power Plant, and more all while fueling his passion of building & fixing motorcycles. He married Dottie Boom in 1992 and raised a beautiful family of four children in Sauk Rapids, MN. He is lovingly remembered by Amanda (Brian) Ziebol, Tyler Weyer (Rani King), Montana (Billy) Peters, and Sierra (Sheldon) Miks, grandchildren Brooks, Easton, Eva, Avery, Jaxon, Brecken, & Nolan, his sister Deb (Coe) Landwehr, as well as many in-laws, nieces, & nephews.

As a loyal husband, father, papa, brother and friend, Hot Rod was always just a phone call away for anyone who needed him. He was honest, witty, hardworking, respectful, and proud of the life and family he built. If you were lucky enough to cross paths with him, you met a man with too many stories to count, heard words of wisdom, and maybe learned a life lesson or three. He met every challenge with an open mind and probably a few choice words. Those who knew him will remember his sarcastic jokes, willingness to help anyone, and the ability to make lifelong friends wherever the road took him.

“All bullshit aside,” Hot Rod lived life with a generous heart, was a man who found freedom on two wheels and purpose in the people he loved. Hot Rod leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Hot Rod is preceded in death by his parents Dennis & Adele, brother Steven, and many loving friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Shady’s Sunset Bay in St. Anna.