January 26, 1940 – July 23, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2026 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for David John Tomczik age 86 of St. Joseph, MN. He died on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. The Reverend Robert Harren will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN following the lunch. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

David was born on January 26, 1940 in St. Cloud, MN, the son of Alois and Fern (Jenderseck) Tomczik. He then attended grade school and later Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. While in high school he learned the printing trade and went to work as a printer.

On August 5, 1961, he was united in marriage to Dianne Joy Baker at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Spring Lake Park, MN, and later to Eden Prairie, MN. Through his printing career he worked for Roto Press, and Instant Web in the Twin Cities area.

After retiring in 1998, they moved to their cabin on Lobster Lake near Alexandria, MN. This was their home until 2023 when they moved to St. Joseph, MN. He loved fishing, watching sports, tending to the birds and working in his wood working shop.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Brandon Tomczik and his twin brother Donald.

He is survived by; his wife of 65 years, Dianne of St. Joseph; his three children Lisa (Andrew Aho) Tosel, Todd (Deb) Tomczik, and Tracy (Fred) Loso; three grandchildren, Adam Tosel, Benjamin Tosel, and Mackenzie Tomczik; His brothers and sisters, Kathleen Obler, Robert (Judi) Tomczik, Jim (Sue) Tomczik, and Geralyn (Robert) Stack; Nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are requested to Quiet Oaks Hospice House at 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301