July 16, 1959 - July 19, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Vickie Quinn O’Hara, who passed away peacefully on July 19, 2026, at the age of 67, following a courageous journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Funeral Services Celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Pastor Chad Peterson will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church.

Born on July 16, 1959, in Mankato, Minnesota, to Robert and Elizabeth Quinn, Vickie was truly larger than life. She had a remarkable gift for making everyone she met feel loved, valued, and cared for.

Vickie was known for her infectious laugh, contagious energy, and the way she could light up every room she entered. She found joy in celebrating life’s moments, big and small, but nothing compared to Christmas. It was her favorite time of year, and she poured her heart into making the holidays magical for everyone around her.

Vickie was the devoted wife of Daniel “Chip” O’Hara and a loving mother to Cole, Cahly and Taylor. Her family was the center of her world, and they will forever remember the unwavering love, encouragement, and joy she brought into their lives. She was also a proud and adoring Mimi to Kade, Aubrey, and Adelynn Trosen, and Henry, Theodore, and Ellis Besser. Being Mimi was one of life’s greatest blessings.

Vickie was also a talented interior designer and the owner of Quinn Taylor Design for more than 25 years. She had a natural gift for creating beautiful, welcoming spaces and loved helping others make their homes and businesses feel uniquely their own.

Although frontotemporal dementia changed many things, it never diminished the love Vickie gave or the impact she made on the lives around her. She faced her illness with courage, resilience, and grace. While the disease gradually stole pieces of who she was, it could never take away the love she shared, the memories she created, or the legacy she leaves behind.

Vickie is survived by her loving husband, Daniel “Chip” O’Hara; her children, Cole (Kelsey), Cahly (Jarred), and Taylor (Andrew); her cherished grandchildren, Kade, Aubrey, Adelynn Trosen, and Henry, Theodore, and Ellis Besser; her parents, Bob and Betty Quinn; and many other beloved family members and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) in Vickie’s honor to support research, education, and families affected by frontotemporal dementia.

A special thank you to all the caregivers and staff at Atlas Villas Memory Care and Hospice of the Midwest.