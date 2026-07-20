November 5, 1982 - May 8, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

A Celebration of Life will begin at 3:00 p.m. July 25, 2026, at Cold Spring Lions Park for Danel Dockendorf Spisak, age 43, who died May 8th at the St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, IL.

Danel was born in St. Cloud, MN to John and Marcene (Anderson) Dockendorf. She was a graduate of ROCORI High School Class of 2001. Danel continued her education at Loyola University Chicago, receiving degrees in Psychology and Biology. She was a proud mother of Calvin and Veronica; some of her greatest joy was sharing new experiences with them. Danel loved cooking, enjoyed the arts, writing poetry, and exploring new things. She loved animals and always extended her support to other people.

She is survived by her father, John; sister, Robin Vettleson; children, Calvin and Veronica.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marcie.