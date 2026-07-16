January 9, 1937 - July 15, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2026, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Norlene R. Theisen who passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the Holy Cross parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Monday at the church.

Norlene was born in Sauk Rapids, MN to George and Clara (Kieke) Kaeter. She married James Theisen February 27, 1960, in St. Peter’s Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Norlene was the co-owner of Theisen Building Supplies and Theisen Construction. Norlene was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Christian Mothers and former chair of the fish fry. She enjoyed gardening, canning, bowling, golf, doing puzzles, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Tom Kline, Shelly (Manny) Mueller, Sandi (Jeff) Moser, Craig Theisen; son-in-law, Mark Post; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Theisen; daughter, Cheryl Post; granddaughter, Mikaela Moser; siblings, Rosalia, Dan, Don, Della, and Bob.

The family would like to thank Moments Hospice for the wonderful care of Norlene.