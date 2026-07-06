January 30, 1941 - July 3, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at St. Martin Catholic Church for James M. Rothstein, age 85, who passed away peacefully at his home on July 3rd, 2026. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

James Martin Rothstein was born to Willibald and Frances (Orbeck) Rothstein on January 30th, 1941, in St. Martin township. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1959 and then joined the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he lived in New York for many years working for Chase Manhattan Bank, then proudly joining the New York Police Department. Upon retirement as a detective, he spent time in work and leisure as a commercial fisherman, a restaurateur, and skilled craftsman. After returning to Minnesota, he was elected Mayor of St. Martin and served in that position for 18 years.

James is a member of the St. Martin Church, belonged to the St. Joseph’s Society, and was well known for being the chief cook and organizer of the Deutsche Fest in St. Martin. He loved to take his boat on the water, was an expert on tying sailing knots, and handmade his own spearing lures.

James is survived by his significant other, Margaret (Maggie) Casey, whom he shared a life and home with for 30 years, his children Jeannette (Steve) Scholz and Eric Rothstein of Long Island, step-children Casey Junker of McGregor, Erin (Peter) Hagemeier of Farming, Beth (Matt) Bergfield of Victoria, Brett Dorrian of St. Paul, and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Macyn, Ashley, Autumn, Taryn, Henry, and Jack. He is also survived by his siblings Alcuin (Diane), Roger, Joan Holthaus, Eileen (Tom) Schoenecker, Clarice (Tom) Holthaus, Harvey (Diane), Yvonne Kern, Duane, and Eugene (Brenda).

He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother, brother Melvin, sister Margie, and in-laws Joan, Liz, Dan, Jeff, and Bob.