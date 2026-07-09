February 24, 1933 - July 4, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Julianna “Julie” (Kalthoff) Vossen, age 93 of Cold Spring, MN passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 4, 2026, at Benedictine Asher Haus in Cold Spring.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 3pm at the Benedictine Chapel in Cold Spring. Interment will follow at Saint Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Watkins.

Julianna “Julie” was born February 24, 1933, in St. Martin, MN to Joseph and Anna (Jacobs) Kalthoff and raised on their farm. She married Elmer Vossen on August 27, 1952, at St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. They farmed southwest of St. Nicholas for 49 years before moving into Cold Spring in 2001. She raised 8 children, notably 7 babies in 7 years including two sets of twins two years apart. She enjoyed gardening, playing Euchre, polka dancing, and attending church bazaars. In her final seven years she experienced renewed contentment after moving to Assumption Court, living in her own apartment for the first time. Her family lovingly refer to this as “Mom/Grandma 2.0” when her warmth and sense of humor reflowered. She reminded us that it’s never too late to find renewed joy after a significant life change.

She is survived by 8 children: David (Jean), New Orleans, LA; Duane “Jack”, Boise, ID; Donald, Kimball, MN; Allan (Sharon), Mankato, MN; Alvin (Linda), Cold Spring, MN; Lois (Jay Bryon), Oakland, CA; Lora (Stephen) Poore, Brownsburg, IN; and Vera (Craig) Rodberg, Shakopee, MN. Grandchildren: Kristy, Ted, Natalie, Justin, Megan, Leah, Lindsey, Luke, Alex, Katie, Shelby, Dylan; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; three brothers: Norb (Alverna), Cold Spring, MN; Joe (Jane), Albany, MN; Bob (Renee), St. Martin, MN and sister Mary (Mark) Kriz, Lino Lakes, MN.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Elmer; younger brothers Linus & Jen, Cyril, Ben & Vi; daughters-in-law Candi and Jayne.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the maintenance of Saint Anthony Catholic Cemetery of Watkins.