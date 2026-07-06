December 8, 1954 - July 4, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

A Celebration of a Life well lived for Jerry Rossman, age 71, will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at the Olde Coliseum in Richmond, who died at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from AML, an acute form of leukemia.

Jerry was born on December 8, 1954, in St. Cloud, to Gilbert and Marcella (Steil) Rossman. On September 10, 1977, he wed the love of his life, June Guggenberger, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Together, with their three sons they shared nearly 49 years of marriage and countless memories.

Jerry was a gifted Carpenter and Foreman for Lumber One in Cold Spring, retiring in 2014 after 40 dedicated years. He didn't just view carpentry as a job; he loved using his skills to help others, always ready to lend a hand, a tool, or his expertise to anyone in need.

Jerry was happiest with his family and watching his grandkids play. An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing and hunting. He was famously known as the first guy out on the ice in the winter and the very last one off it in the spring.

He is survived by his wife, June; his sons, Darren (Tara), Ryan (Lindsey), and Joe; grandchildren: Claire, Kason, Raylan, Ryker; siblings, Gene (Ida), Jim (Rhonda), Ron (t Nancy), Karen (Mike); Connie (Brian); in-laws, Rita Meier, Dale Guggenberger, Tom Manuel and Libby Guggenberger.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Nicholas; parents; in-laws, Lloyd Guggenberger, Carol Manuel, and Nancy Rossman.

Thank you to all his family and friends that visited Jerry for the past 5 weeks; it meant so much to him and to CentraCare Hospice for such personal care to help ease his journey.