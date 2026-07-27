October 31, 1939 - July 24, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond for Fay Theel, age 86, who died at his home on Friday, July 24, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Fay was born on October 31, 1939, in Paynesville, Minnesota, to Harold and Bernice (Pinch) Theel. He married Eileen Ficker on September 26, 1959, at St. Philip Catholic Church in Litchfield. Together they built a loving home and shared many wonderful years of marriage.

Fay proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve for ten years.

He dedicated 41 years of employment to Cold Spring Granite and also worked at Brinky's in Richmond. In his free time, Fay and Eileen enjoyed traveling, playing cards, playing shuffleboard, bowling and spending time with family and friends.

Fay was an active member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Richmond Knights of Columbus, and the Richmond American Legion Post 292.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen; children, Chuck (Darlene), Deb (Joe) Thomes, Sherry (Ron) Rolfes; 8 grandchildren, Amanda (Bryan), Tyler (Amanda), Jeremy (Mindy), Stephanie (Jason), Heather (Adam), Kimberly (Nathan), Ryan (Matt), Travis (Lindsey); 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson; siblings, Carl (Laura), Denton (Susan), Norman, and Judy Espelund.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald, Annabell, Dorothy, Milton, Thomas, Floyd, Lloyd, Aundra, Jackie, and Myron; his grandson, Eric; and his great-granddaughter, Skyler.