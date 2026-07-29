December 5, 1942 - July 21, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

James Richard Gebault passed away on July 21, 2026, at the age of 83.

James (Jim) was born on December 5, 1942, in Cloquet, Minnesota. As a young boy, he often spent time on his Grandpa Hecker's farm in the Blackhoof Valley, where he developed a love for farming and the outdoors that stayed with him throughout his life. At age 10, his family moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee. He graduated from Tullahoma High School, where he played football and played drums in the high school band. After high school, Jim attended Christian Brothers College in Memphis, Tennessee, and earned a business degree.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969, including a tour of duty in South Korea during the Vietnam War.

On June 12, 1971, Jim married the love of his life, Bonnie Nelson. Together they built a life on their farm near Avon, where they welcomed all three of their children—Renée, Jennie, and Erik. In 1981, they moved to Cold Spring, where they put down roots, raised their family, and created a lifetime of memories together.

Jim loved football, faithfully cheering on the Minnesota Vikings every season while always hoping that a Super Bowl victory would finally come. He never got to see it, but that never lessened his loyalty. Saturdays in the fall also belonged to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Some of Jim's favorite memories were made at the hunting shack with good friends, good food, and good music. He loved classic rock and never passed up an opportunity to grab an imaginary guitar and play along. Music wasn't something he simply listened to—it was something he felt in his soul. He was a grill master supreme, especially when family and friends gathered around. He never passed up the chance to deliver a one-liner. Some were hilarious, some were a little inappropriate, but they always came with a grin and became part of the stories his family and friends will continue to tell.

Known to family and friends as Janey, Jamesy, or Jim, he had a bit of a rebel spirit and was never one to follow the crowd. He lived life on his own terms, sometimes testing the boundaries, but always remaining true to himself. Through it all, there was never any doubt where his heart belonged. He deeply loved Bonnie, his children, and grandchildren, who called him Papa and brought him great joy. Jim also loved John Deere tractors and Ford F350s – he was always on the lookout for his next new tractor or truck.

In recent years, Jim and Bonnie escaped the Minnesota winters by spending time in Arizona, where they soaked up the sunshine, made many new friends, and shared countless adventures exploring the Arizona desert in their RZR side-by-side.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, numerous aunts and uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie; his children, Renée (Brian) King, Jennie (Dean) Trent, and Erik Gebault; his cherished grandchildren, James, Tristan, Taylor, Alex, Seth, and Shelby; his sister, Kay Garner of Estill Springs, Tennessee; and many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Jim will be remembered for his independent spirit, his love of family and friends, and the joy he found in life's simple pleasures. Though he will be deeply missed, those who knew and loved him find comfort imagining him with “Free Bird” cranked up loud, air guitar in hand, cold beer within reach, and a grin on his face saying, “Well, mother, here goes your son again!”

A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, Minnesota. A burial with full military honors was held for Jim at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Jim please consider making a donation to the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association: MDHA - Make a tax-deductible donation.