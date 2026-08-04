October 27, 1933 - August 2, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Cyril F. Hemmesch, age 92, who died Sunday, at Benedictine/Assumption Court, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Cyril was born in Munson Township, MN to Henry and Margaret (Fienhage) Hemmesch.

He married Esther Holthaus on October 14, 1953, in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Farming, MN.

Cyril enjoyed farming, ice fishing, spearing and playing cards. He was a member of St. Jude Mission Group, Catholic United Financial, and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish.

He is survived by his children, Richard, Donna (Earl) Heinen, Carol (Jim) Mergen, Bernadine (Chris) Theisen, Loreen Pallansch, Mark (Laura), Sandra (Tom) Brunner, Allen (Jerri), Henry (Heidi), Julie (Jerome) Fairchild; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther; siblings, Erwin, Loretta, Edward, Harold, Norbert, Alex; great-granddaughter, Elena; daughter-in-law, Terri; step-grandson, Shane and son-in-law, Ron.