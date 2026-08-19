July 21, 1943 - August 18, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Eleanor “Ellie” F. Kunkel, age 83 who died Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Ellie was born in Elk River, MN to Bernard and Freda (Ott) Schert. She married Kenneth Kunkel on February 14, 1988.

Ellie was a Comptroller for Microbiologics and Coborn Land Company until her retirement in 2007. She was a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post #806 and a member of Eagles Auxiliary, St. Cloud #622. Ellie served in all local and district chairs. She was a state auxiliary treasurer for 12 years and an honorary past state auxiliary president.

Ellie loved and treasured her family and friends. She enjoyed crosswords, sudoku, playing cards, fishing, nature, and flowers. In her own words, “there isn’t a flower I didn’t like” and to her, frogs were a reminder to always “forever rely on God.”

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Susan (Bob) Fuchs, Paula (Roger) Jackels; stepchildren, Scot (Amara) Kunkel, Beth (Shane) Jacques; 4 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren; brother-in-law, Duane (Donna) Kunkel.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Marvin (Delorse) Schert, Adeline (Roy) DeMars, Nancy (Jim) Legg, Ruth (George) Ferretti, Florence (Earl) Greer, Carole (Duane) Kimmes and 2 grandchildren.