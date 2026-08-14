September 14, 1958 - August 13, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Irene A. Haus who died Thursday at Hilltop Care Center, Watkins, MN. Burial will be in the Holy Cross parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Irene was born in Richmond, MN to Elmer and Delores (Miller) Haus. She had a deep faith and connection with God. She found so much joy in life, despite living with disabilities. Irene loved dogs, crocheting hot pads and afgans, the MN Twins, All-Star Wrestling, and riding in a convertible. She especially loved her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Irene will always be remembered for her infectious laugh that would light up the room and make your eyes water.

Irene is survived by her mother, Delores; siblings, Darlene (Mark) Rosten, Sandy (Pete) Stein, Duane (Sandy) Haus, Dennis (Gwen) Haus, Larry (Laurie) Haus; nieces and nephews, Nicholas Stein, Eric Stein, Brittany (Grant) Kierzek, Christopher Haus, Ashley (Bradey) Radke, Trevyn (Andi) Haus, Keegan (Elise) Haus, Kira Haus, Hattie Haus and Harper Haus; great nieces and nephew, Violet Kierzek, Audrey Haus, and Oliver Haus; aunts and uncles, Kenny (Lucille) Miller and Marian Haus.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer John Haus and many aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity Place and Hilltop Care Center for the wonderful care given to Irene.