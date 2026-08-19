June 3, 1931 - August 13, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Born in Slayton, MN, the youngest of 11 children of John and Sarah (Short) Moran. Attended St. Thomas College in St. Paul, graduating in 1951. Attended St. Louis University medical school in Missouri, graduating in 1955. Commissioned as a US Army physician, then completed internship at Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii, followed by residency at Ft. Sam Houston in Texas. He left the Army in 1965 at the rank of Major and was awarded a Bronze Star for his time in service.

Paul married his college sweetheart, Nancy (Williams) in 1955. Their children were born in five different states as they were stationed around the country during their ten years in the Army. After his final tour of duty in Vietnam, Paul & Nancy settled down in St. Cloud in 1965, where Paul joined a local medical practice, leading to his position as Chief of Staff at St. Cloud Hospital in 1972. His career eventually grew into his involvement in establishing CentraCare, and retirement in 1996.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, wife Nancy in 2015, and ten siblings: Sr. Mary DC, John, MAJ Esther Josephine, Francis (Noelie), 1LT Michael, Dr. Maurice, Agnes (Richard), Laurence, Teresa, and Dr. Leo (Jane). He is survived by his seven children who all reside in Minnesota: Sheila, Michael, Patrick (Laura), Mary (John Eisenschenk), Martin (Peggy), Therese (Randy Olson), and Dr. Kathryn (Phillip Johnson), as well as numerous nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Paul had many and varied interests, including music (especially trumpet, Chet Baker), his Steiner tractor, reading, all types of birds, gardening, rocks (agates in particular), and family pets (dogs, cats, horses, cattle, and chickens). He was a huge Minnesota sports fan, but the Lynx were his favorite. As a teen, he entered a pig into the livestock competition at the Minnesota State Fair, a memory he was particularly fond of sharing. Paul and Nancy traveled extensively, both with family, and later as a couple. Highlights were pilgrimage trips to Rome and the Holy Land with Father Luke. They purchased a cabin on a quiet lake in central Minnesota in the 1960’s that became, and still is, a family gathering spot and refuge from busy daily life.

Paul’s Catholic faith and family were central to his life. He cherished his calling to serve others as a physician. Though somewhat quiet, he and Nancy lived and shared their values by example. His many grand- and great-grandchildren enjoyed spending time with Papa Paul and Grandma Nancy.

Paul’s funeral will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, September 1st at St. John’s Abbey Church, with visitation an hour before the funeral mass, as well as the evening before from 5:30-7:30 PM at St. John the Baptist Parish Hall on Fruit Farm Road. Burial next to Nancy will follow the funeral at the Parish cemetery overlooking beautiful Lake Sagatagan.

A small fruit orchard has been established through Central MN Sustainability Project near the main CentraCare Plaza clinic to honor Paul and Nancy’s contributions to the clinic, as well as the St.Cloud area community. Stop and take a stroll yourself sometime - it’s a perfect place to honor them both.

Many thanks to the staff of Ecumen Benedict Homes & Hospice, as well as Moments Hospice, for their caring and faithful support of Paul and family during his final months. Donations in lieu of flowers please, to CentraCare Plaza Cancer Center or Central MN Sustainability Project in St. Cloud.