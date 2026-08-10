July 1, 1940 - August 7, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Elenore “Ella” Torborg age 86, who died Friday, August 7. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be Monday, August 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Ella was born on July 1, 1940, in St. Nicholas, MN to Bernard and Loretta (Theisen) Schreifels. She married Denis Torborg on July 18, 1964, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

For 30 years, Ella lovingly cared for children in her at home daycare. She enjoyed spending time with her family, adored her grandchildren, was an avid card player and loved playing bingo. Ella will be remembered for her kindness, humor, and loving presence as she listened and remembered every detail of people’s lives.

She is survived by her husband, Denis; children, Keith (Sonja), Randy (Amy), Brian (MaryBeth), Pamela (Mark) Grams; siblings, Robert (Alice) Schreifels, Donald (Karen) Schreifels; sister-in-law, Yvonne Schreifels; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ervin Schreifels.