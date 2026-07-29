July 14, 1938 - July 20, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN for David A. Alton, age 88. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. The inurnment is at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Dave was born in Watford City, ND to Alex and Mildred (Tiegs) Alton. He served in the US Army from 1960-1963.

Dave was a carpenter and architect and owned his own construction company. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his three children, three grandchildren, one great grandchild and three siblings.

He was preceded in death by his daughter.