December 23, 1945 - July 29, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Clarice Evelyn Schleppenbach, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and longtime member of the Albany community, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2026, at the age of 80.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place after the service in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes of Albany.

Clarice was born on December 23, 1945, in Freeport, Minnesota, to John and Rose (Kohorst) Wensmann. She graduated from Melrose High School and, in 1965, married Albert Schleppenbach, her dance partner, best friend, and the love of her life. Together they built a life centered on faith, family, and farming.

In addition to raising their three children, Clarice worked tirelessly alongside Albert on the family farm. She was devoted to her family and shared her love generously and unconditionally with everyone around her. After farming, she started working at Albany Elementary School as a custodian and kitchen worker, where her kind heart, warm smile, and dependable presence were appreciated by students, staff, and coworkers alike.

Clarice found great joy in spending time with her family and friends and was active in her parish and community. She was a faithful member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Her deep faith, gentle spirit, and unwavering devotion to her family shaped the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind. She greeted everyone with a warm smile and cheerful, "Hi, how have you been?" making each person feel welcomed and valued.

She also found great happiness tending to her flowerbeds and watching the birds gather outside her window. An avid quilter, puzzle solver, baker, and card and dice player, Clarice treasured the simple moments that brought family and friends together. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, warm hugs, and the unconditional love she shared so freely with everyone around her.

Clarice is survived by her children, Sharon (Dan) Hartmann of Albany, Gerald (Barb) Schleppenbach of Albany, and Brenda (Darrel) Rausch of Albany; her grandchildren, Jeremy, Benjamin, Kaylee, Serenity, Christopher, Jesse, Cody, Kayla, Anna, Alicia, Zachary, Hailea, Gabrielle, and Leander; and her five cherished great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Herbert Wensmann, Urban Wensmann, Patricia Wegleitner, and Josephine (Ted) Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Schleppenbach, in 2023; her parents, John and Rose Wensmann; and her siblings, Richard Wensmann, Anna Mae Stroeing, and Alcuin Wensmann.