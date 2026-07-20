July 2, 1941 - July 19, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN for Al Theisen, age 85, who died Sunday at Benedictine Mother of Mercy Home in Albany, MN. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Friday morning at Heritage Hall, attached to the church.

Al was born in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Alvina (Weidert) Theisen. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Al married Laura Zimmer August 20, 1963, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN.

Al farmed south of St. Joseph and worked for the St. Joseph Creamery. In his later years he worked at St. Cloud Refrigeration. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, family get togethers, old time music, and watching the Minnesota Twins. Al was a member of the St. Joseph American Legion, founding member of the St. Joseph Rec Association, served on the Board of Directors at First State Bank of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Mutual Insurance, and was chair of the St. Joseph Parish 4th of July Festival for 20 years.

Al is survived by his children, Allen, Jerry (Kathy), Robert (Julie) Kimberly (Mike) DeMarino; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, James (Carol), Mary (John) Klug, and Dave (Mary).

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laura (January 2026); sister, JoAnne Stifter.