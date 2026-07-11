May 21, 1945 – July 9, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

John was born in St. Cloud to Dr. Louis and Katherine (Broker) Wittrock. He served in the Airforce, stationed in Hawaii and Tokyo, Japan. He married Jean Erickson and they had Jessica and Joshua. John was humble, helping, grateful, playful and creative.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Jessica and Joshua (Michael Manding); siblings, Skip, Kathy, Mark, Margee, Weezie, Mary, and Paul.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Peter and Michael

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.