John Charles Wittrock, 81, Avon
May 21, 1945 – July 9, 2026
John was born in St. Cloud to Dr. Louis and Katherine (Broker) Wittrock. He served in the Airforce, stationed in Hawaii and Tokyo, Japan. He married Jean Erickson and they had Jessica and Joshua. John was humble, helping, grateful, playful and creative.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Jessica and Joshua (Michael Manding); siblings, Skip, Kathy, Mark, Margee, Weezie, Mary, and Paul.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Peter and Michael
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.