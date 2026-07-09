January 31, 1949 - July 8, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard Peter Lahr, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and faithful servant of God.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN, for Richard who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2026, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Richard was born only January 31, 1949, in St. Cloud, MN, to Alcuin and Viola (Beckus) Lahr.

He often called himself “The Nothing Man.” Those who knew him, however, knew that there was nothing insignificant about the way he lived. His humility and genuine care for others was the foundation of a life devoted to serving others above himself.

He was deeply patriotic and loved his country with unwavering pride. He served in the USMC and devoted years to completing the “Life Truck” which stands for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness along with depicting several historical war maps and the fight for human life. Even more than his love for his country was his love for Jesus and his family. He believed in the value of hard work, integrity, sacrifice, and freedom. His faith kept him strong in the face of adversity, especially toward the end of his life.

He is survived by his wife, eight children, thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four sisters, one brother and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, his brother-in-law, and his niece.