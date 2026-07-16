July 11, 1949 - July 13, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Diann Veronica Sand, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones.

Diann was born in Richmond, Minnesota, to George Blasius and Clara (Schug) Blasius. She grew up with a strong sense of family, faith, and hard work that remained with her throughout her life.

On June 14, 1969, Diann married the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Sand, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Together they built a loving life and welcomed their beloved son, Todd, in 1974.

Diann had a passion for cooking and baking and loved sharing her meals and treats with family and friends. She spent the first half of her working life in the restaurant industry before beginning a career in the optics field, where she worked until her retirement. Never one to stay idle, she later enjoyed working part-time at Jack's Gas & Bait in Eden Valley, where she appreciated the friendships she made with customers and coworkers.

Family was the center of Diann's world. She treasured every moment spent with her son and especially adored being a grandmother to her precious granddaughter, Lilee. The two were inseparable, sharing countless memories and a bond that was truly one of a kind.

Diann enjoyed spending her free time fishing, cooking and baking, trying her luck at the casino, and making memories with Lilee. She also looked forward to lunches with her dear friends, Margie Evans and Joyce Wolf, whose friendship meant so much to her.

Diann is survived by her son, Todd Sand (Brandi Moores); her cherished granddaughter, Lilee Sand; her brother, Jim Blasius (Sandy Blasius); her baby sister, Char Bischof (Jerome Bischof); and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald "Jerry" Sand; parents, George Blasius and Clara (Schug) Blasius; sisters, Alice Dwyer, Marie Mehr; brothers, John Blasius, Norman Blasius and nephew, Steven Dwyer.

Diann will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Richmond.

Diann will be remembered for her warm heart, generous spirit, delicious home cooking, and the unconditional love she gave to her family and friends. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the memories she created.