October 23, 1932 – July 11, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Marion Olmscheid, age 93, who died Saturday at Cura of Paynesville surrounded by her loving family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. prior to services at the parish center.

Marion was born in St. Martin to Berthold and Arcella (Lenz) Lieser. She married Stanley Olmscheid on May 20, 1953, in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. Marion was a member of St. Anns Christian Mothers, Catholic Aide, and Knights of Columbus. She was a retired chicken farmer but catered many events. Marion enjoyed bingo, playing cards, going to the casino, driving the pontoon at her happy place (the cabin), driving old people around and baking cinnamon bread. She especially enjoyed quilting and sharing the quilts with others.

Survivors include her children, Bev (Bill) Lieser, Joan Blonigen, Sharon (Roger) Uphoff, Jeff (Lisa) Olmscheid, Ruth (Randy) Olmscheid, Terry (Diane) Olmscheid, Brenda (Alan) Wenker; siblings, Anna Patrick, Verna (Norb) Kalthoff, Sister Jean Lieser, Dorothy Welle, Irene Bertrum, Ralph (Sylvia) Lieser, Willie (Deanna) Lieser; sisters-in-law, Eleanore Lieser and Norine Lieser; 19 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley in 2017, son-in-law, Kevin Blonigen; grandson, Rich Vos; great-granddaughter Kendra Olmscheid; siblings, Victoria (Bub) Hartmann, Smiley Lieser, Ronald (Pat) Lieser, Joey Lieser; brothers-in-law, Jr Welle, Duane Bertrum and Leroy Patrick.