October 16, 1940 - June 10, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Joseph James “Joe/Jim” Kozlak, age 85, passed away at Benedictine Living Community – Cold Spring, MN surrounded by his loving family on June 10, 2026.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1621 N.E. University Ave. Minneapolis, MN. Relatives and friends are welcome to join us beginning at 10:00 am for the visitation. Burial will immediately follow the Mass at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Joe was born on October 16, 1940, and raised in N.E. Minneapolis. He attended elementary school at Holy Cross School and graduated from Vocational High School in the spring of 1958. He joined the United States Navy that same summer and proudly served his country on the U.S.S. Muliphen (AKA – 61) until October 18, 1961.

Joe spent most of his adult life at the Star Tribune, where he worked with pride until retiring on December 24, 1999. As a longtime member of the Local Union No. 4 Mailers, he carried a deep respect for the craft and the people who shared it with him.

Nature was Joe’s quiet sanctuary. Whether hunting, fishing, or simply sitting at the cabin in Isabella or LaPorte, he found peace in the stillness. With a cup of coffee in hand, he often stayed behind to keep watch, writing in a daily log about the beauty he saw around him. He loved his dogs, though most were not sought out by him, but brought to him by his children because they needed a loving home.

Joe’s heart never wandered far from the neighborhood that shaped him. The local bars were part of his daily rhythm, and he treasured the friendships, laughter, and stories shared there. His adventures with friends — from spontaneous shenanigans to sun soaked trips to Mexico — were among his happiest memories.

Joe gave generously to our first responders and many non-profit organizations. He was a proud lifetime member of the N.R.A. and most recently the Cold Spring American Legion.

Joe is survived by his son Chris S. Kozlak (Janel) and grandchildren Brianna, Joseph, Amanda LeFaive (Brandon), Benton, and Victor; his daughter Andrea L. (Kozlak) Kuechle (Tom) and grandchildren Danny and Rachel; his sister Nancy K. (Kozlak) Dehler; nieces Tricia and Kersten; great niece Aleeyah and great nephew Alijah.

He is reunited in peace with his parents Joseph A. and Bernice M. (Olson) Kozlak, grandson Jonathan R. Kozlak, and brother in law Raymond M. Dehler, Jr.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and all who cared for Joe during his time at Assumption Home and Benedictine Living.

A celebration of Joe’s life will follow the burial at the N.E. Yacht Club; a place filled with the “spirit” of the community he loved.