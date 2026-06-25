January 9, 1951 - June 22, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Donald “Don” Hansen who died Monday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

The visitation will be from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Monday in the church narthex.

Don was born in St. Cloud, MN to Sylvester and Edith (Bartz) Hansen. He served in the US Army from 1972-1974. He worked for the City of Cold Spring from 1974-1998, then New Flyer, Weisman Cleaning, Service Master and Moose Lodge. Don was a member of the Moose Lodge, St. Cloud and St. Boniface Parish.

Don is survived by his mother, Edith; siblings, LeRoy (Susan), John (Franky), Nancy (Don) Euerle, Scott (Youlanda), Steve (Pam); many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Sylvester and brother, Gary.