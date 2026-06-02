August 7, 1965 - May 29, 2026

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John Ervin Beckius, age 60, of Rockville, MN, passed away on May 29, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital following a brief and courageous battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma. John was born on August 7, 1965, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to John L. and Diane (Schramel) Beckius. He grew up on a hog farm near Regal, MN and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1983. After high school, he attended Ridgewater College (formerly Willmar Vo-tech) and earned an ag-business degree. While living in Willmar, he worked at Cash Wise Liquor where he met his soulmate who was also employed there. On August 2, 1986, John married the love of his life, Pamela Sue Stoffel. Together they built a life that spanned more than 40 years together, rooted in friendship, respect, and love.

John dedicated nearly 30 years of his career as a Sheet Metal Technician with Sentra-Sota Sheet Metal in Waite Park, Minnesota, as a proud member of Local Union #10. He was known for his strong work ethic, craftsmanship, and commitment to his trade.

He was a proud and loving father to his three children, Zoey Ellen, Kyle John, and Matthew Steven. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Wesley Beckius, who brought him great joy and pride.

John always said that his greatest achievement is the loving family that he and Pam built together. He found peace and enjoyment near bodies of water where he would enjoy going on the pontoon, kayaking, hiking, 4-wheeling, camping with friends, and vacationing near an ocean. Favorite getaway destinations would be State Parks and breweries where he and Pam would enjoy good beer and play cribbage, carbles or gin. John had a creative mind and wasn't afraid to think outside the box. With his abilities to make his vision come to life and his construction skills, he and Pam renovated their dream home side by side and enjoyed working on projects together.

John is survived by his wife and best friend, Pam Beckius; his children Zoey (Valerie) Beckius, Kyle, Matthew (Katie); grandson, Wesley; parents, John L. and Diane Beckius; siblings, Jake (Rita) Beckius, Peter (Kathy) Beckius, Daniel (Chong) Beckius, Tammy (Ted) Culley, Eric (Amy) Beckius, Sarah (Russ) Smith; brother-in-law, Jeff Faulkner, along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Faulkner; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Fran Stoffel; grandparents; and other beloved brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. The burial will take place at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Cold Spring.

The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Monday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

John will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his quick wit, and the lasting impact he made on those who knew and loved him.