September 10, 1936 – June 3, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for John B. Heinen, age 89, who died Wednesday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church.

John was born at home in Cold Spring, MN to John and Theresa (Weyland) Heinen. He attended St. Boniface School. John served in the National Guard for 6 years. He married Irma Keppers on April 12, 1961, in St. Wendelin Church in Luxemburg, MN and they had 12 children. John farmed with his brother Linus for over 40 years, retiring in 1999. He worked for the Rocori school district for 11 years. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, quilting, airplane pilot, crafting, biking, old time music, dancing and especially camping and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Irma; children, Michael (Karen), David (Annette), Joan (Michael) Steil, Kathleen Remus, Mark (Pamela), Gerald (Kris), Rozann (Patrick) Tritz, Carol Pelkey (Dwight), Nicholas (Jill), Matthew (Cindy), Douglas (Alyssa), Donald (Stacy); 30 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Nathaneal Heinen and Greg Steil; brothers, Eugene, Linus, Celestine, and Ralph.