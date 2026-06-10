August 13, 1934 - June 8, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am on June 12, 2026, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Rockville, Minnesota. Dennis (Denny, Dan) Roland Johannes, age 91, died on June 8th, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota. Entombment and private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will be held prior at 9:30-11:15am.

Dennis was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on August 13, 1934. He was the beloved & youngest child of John Jacob Johannes (1889-1967) & Clara Veronica (Streitz) Johannes (1889-1981). He grew up on the family farm with 6 older siblings just prior to the start of WW2.

Dennis was impacted by his older siblings being drafted into WWII & being the youngest child at home. As a result, his parents tried to protect him as they already had 3 older sons drafted (2 to the Army & 1 to the Navy). His older brother, Robert & sisters worked the farm & helped their parents.

When he was 19 years old, he enlisted without his parents’ permission. He served in the reserves & moved to the territory of Alaska for a number of years. His military paperwork was lost & at one point his parents were sent a letter saying he was AWOL. The US military finally tracked him down in the wilds of the Alaska Territory & the government reinstated his status.

During this time, he was also AWOL from a young woman named, Delores Schabel. She also wrote him a letter asking him to return or she was moving on. They were engaged soon after his return and got married February 27, 1957.

Dennis worked for Landwehr Construction for almost 40 years. He loved his job & excelled as a crane operator. He was meticulous on the job & at home.

He loved his home shop; his family & he ran it like a well oiled machine. He often left “to-do lists” for his children during summer vacation & kidded them about “making units” which meant a person needed to be productive. Most of his children took this to heart & were hard working & responsible.

He and Delores purchased a cabin on Grand Lake (1973) when their children were young & it was a place of work hard-play hard. The 4th of July gatherings for extended family and friends were always anticipated. In later years, he joked that he had 5 children and 5 grandchildren ~ the grand lake 5.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Delores (Schabel) Johannes (11/7/32-2/3/2023), his parents, Clara Veronica Streitz & John Jacob Johannes, his brothers Armond, Sylvester, George, Eugene, Robert, as well as sisters, Rosemary & Eleanore.

We, his family, are grateful for your friendship & kindness to both our parents, Dennis & Delores, over their lifetimes. They lived their best lives & left a legacy of children & grandchildren.

Children: Brenda (Mike) Lodermeier, Tamara Johannes (Larry Cleland ), Scott, Loren (Lisa) Johannes, Karlen (Dan) Long.

Grandchildren: Daniel & Parker Long, Audrey Johannes & Erin (Jake) Ruud, and William Johannes Cleland.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care of Dennis and our whole family.

QUOTE: “I hope death is like being carried to your bedroom when you were a child and fell asleep on the couch during a family party. I hope you can hear the laughter in the next room” Gustav Klimt