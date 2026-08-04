March 10, 1940 - August 2, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Joan Stans, age 86, who died Sunday, at her home surrounded by family. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 7th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joan was born in Lakeville, Minnesota to Clarence and Anna (Mueller) Ring.

She married Roman Stans on June 28, 1958, in St. Michaels Catholic Church, Prior Lake, MN.

Joan was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, dominoes, Kismet games, and card parties. She liked visiting with people and was a prayer warrior for many. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Christian Women, and Golden Smiles.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Lyn), Donald, Jacqueline (Dennis), and Joyce (Troy); grandchildren, David (Katie) Stans, Brian (Amber) Stans, Kristina (Jon) Sasada, Curt Stans, Nick (Krystina) Stans, Roni Radil (Dwight), Dennis, Jr. (Cindy) Sazama, Amber Sazama; great-grandchildren, Olivia Kargus, Kalyja Stans, Kaurora Stans, Kazenna Stans, Kayson Moritz, AnnaLynn Sasada, Marcellus Sasada, Lacie Nicolle Lange, Ethan Radil, Trent Radil, Levi Schrieber, Gwynna Stans, Ty Stans, George Stans, Brian Stans, Kimberly Stans, Nathan (Allie Rose) Sazama; sister, Clara (Alva) Leach.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roman; son, Roman, Jr. (1961) and grandson, Daniel Stans.