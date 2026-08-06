April 7, 1937 - August 6, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Bertha J. Braegelmann age 89, who died Thursday, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday August 12th at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN and continue Thursday from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bertha was born in Freeport, MN to William and Frances (Hiltner) Goebel. She married Eugene Braegelmann on September 15, 1956, in Sacred Heart Church, Freeport, MN.

Bertha and Eugene farmed together between Richmond and Cold Spring for 46 years. She loved gardening, dancing, bowling, traveling, puzzles, and genealogy. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Scott Lull), Mark (Alice), Diane, Marie (Phil) Eichers, Scott (Jan), Dean (Sherry), Lynn (Jim) Erkens, Gary, Donna (Emmanuel) Amenuvor, Sara, Jason (Vicki), Brian (Lanae); 27 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Victor Goebel and Alcuin (Louise) Goebel.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; son, Dale; granddaughter, Gretta; siblings, Alvina, Valaria, Jerome, Richard, and Joan.

Special thank you to Cold Spring Police, Cold Spring Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorials are preferred.