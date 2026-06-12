December 15, 1949 - June 11, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home

Janet (Jan) Mae Mehr, age 76, of Baxter, Cold Spring, and New Munich, Minnesota, passed peacefully embraced by the love and presence of her family, on June 11, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Jan's honor at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in the church narthex. To honor the love and joy of Jan’s legacy, we ask guests to wear brightly colored clothing.

Jan was born December 15, 1949, to Norbert and Philomena “Minnie” (Kortenbush) Altendahl. She graduated from Melrose High School in Melrose, MN. Jan married David Mehr on October 4, 1969. Jan found joy in life's simple pleasures -time spent with family, the beauty of nature, a good book, camping trips, hiking adventures, and, of course, ice cream treats. Her sweet smile could brighten any room, and her gentle spirit made everyone feel welcome.

Nothing brought Jan greater happiness than being surrounded by those she loved. Family was at the center of her life, and she poured her heart into every gathering, conversation, and shared moment. Through her kindness, warmth, and quiet strength, she touched countless lives and left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

As we reflect on a life so beautifully lived, we are reminded that Jan's legacy is one of love, kindness, acceptance, and compassion. We are deeply grateful for the gift of her life, the lessons she shared, and the treasured memories she leaves behind.

While her absence will be felt deeply, we find comfort and hope in knowing that her journey continues beyond this life. As Scripture reminds us, "Well done, good and faithful servant ... Enter into the joy of your Lord." - Matthew 25:23

Janet Mehr is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David Mehr; her children, Debra (Richard) Rohloff, Brian (Shannon) Mehr, and Darren (Julie) Mehr; 1O grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Jan was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by her many family members and friends. We love you, Jan, and pray that peace be with you always.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations to Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Their compassionate care and unwavering support blessed not only Jan, but our entire family as we walked alongside her on her journey home.