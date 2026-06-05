May 10, 1939 – June 3, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cold Spring, MN for Rodney M. Gayle, age 87, who died June 3, 2026, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN.

The visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.

Rodney was born in Panama City, Panama to Cleveland and Clementina (Denny) Gayle. He was a pastor of Church of God in Panama. He immigrated to Minnesota, becoming a citizen in 1976. He had a 30-year career as a Metro Transit bus operator. Rodney was a people person who truly loved his family and cared for the wellbeing of others. Rodney loved listening to music, singing, telling stories, jokes and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed taking notes when watching sports and anything else. He was meticulous about working on any task, no matter how long it took.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karlene; children, Lisa (Nick), Rodney R. (Danielle) and Roger (Tiffane); 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 brother.

He is preceded in death by his brother.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Assumption Home for the wonderful care they gave to Rodney.